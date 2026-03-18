Duke basketball has a tough battle in the NCAA Tournament, as it may be in one of the toughest groups to get to the championship. There are still many who believe that they can get through without scars, which shows their loyalty to the program. Mike Krzyzewski is one of those people who has extreme loyalty to Duke, and he spoke about how he feels about the tournament.

“I'm not gonna go sightseeing thru the NCAA tournament. I'm gonna watch my game and give Duke 100%,” Krzyzewski said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I'm not gonna go sightseeing thru the NCAA tournament 😂😂 I'm gonna watch my game and give Duke 100%" Coach K #PMSLive https://t.co/PTR20Rfws1 pic.twitter.com/JH3NQbMM3g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 18, 2026

It doesn't look like Krzyzewski is worried about anybody else in the tournament, and he's going to be locked in to his former team.

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Jon Scheyer will be the one leading the team and has been since Krzyzewski retired from coaching. Though some may want to compare the two coaches, they have two different styles. Jay Bilas recently spoke about the narrative surrounding the two and drew a line between their coaches.

“For a guy that age to have this level of maturity,” Bilas said on The Rich Eisen Show. “The one thing that stands out above all his abilities, X and O leadership, whatever, is he has always known exactly who he is. And he’s going to coach to that. And he’s not trying to be Coach K or emulate Coach K. Certainly, he’s taken lessons and principles from Coach K, we all have, but he’s not trying to be that.”

“He’s doing things a lot differently than Coach K did. His offense is different. Coach K had a thing, maybe his last twenty-something years, where he only hired former Duke players as assistants. Jon’s not doing that; he has a couple, but he’s brought in people from outside.”

Though they may have different styles, both have shown to have success with how they coach their teams.