Reed Blankenship is one of the best starting safeties in the National Football League. He leaves a Philadelphia Eagles team winning a Super Bowl in 2025 and playing four very good seasons.

Early in NFL free agency, Blankenship signed with the Houston Texans to become the new strong safety. Everywhere you look, there is a star on the Texans' defense. Derek Stingley Jr, Will Anderson Jr, Danielle Hunter, Jalen Pitre, Azeez Al-Shaair, and many more studs lead the way. Blankenship will fit right in.

In a recent interview with KPRC2 in Houston, Blankenship talked about what he wants to bring to the table for this already strong defense.

#Texans new safety Reed Blankenship 'Watching them fly around, dang, this defense is legit. I want to bring a sense calmness to the defense and be that communicator. I'm born and raised to hit dudes for a living' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/tDmPUvgs4G — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2026

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“Watching Houston fly around at times, I'm like dang, this defense is legit,” Blakenship said. “Fast forward to being able to play for them now, it's crazy to think that a team like that wants me to come in and play for them at a high level. I feel like I can bring everyone a sense of calmness, that is part of my game. I want to be the communicator out there. I don't want to step on anybody's toes at all, but I just want everybody to play free and have fun, and at the end of the day, just go hit dudes. I've always been coached oldschool and I'm born and raised to hit dudes for a living.”

Blankenship also recently said that signing with the Texans was ‘life-changing.'

In four seasons, Blankenship has racked up 308 tackles (204 solo) with nine interceptions, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and 23 pass deflections. He's been known to be a hard hitter out there and is clearly not afraid of contact, a trait the entire defense shares.