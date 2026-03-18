One of the biggest stories in this season's NCAA Tournament is the Nebraska basketball program. The Cornhuskers have emerged this season as one of the biggest surprises, and it has earned Fred Hoiberg a contract extension. Nebraska has no history of success in college basketball and has never won an NCAA Tournament game. They enter as a 4-seed and open the tournament under a lot of pressure against the 13-seed Troy.

The first day of March Madness is set to tip off on Thursday, and one of the earliest games is Nebraska's matchup against Troy. Head coach Fred Hoiberg addressed the “elephant in the room” about the Nebraska basketball program's never having won a tournament game. He said that he has not addressed it with the team because they know, and they have enough pressure because of that, too.

“I know the first question is going to be Nebraska has never won a tournament game. We realize that,” Hoiberg said when he got to the podium. “Have I talked to our players about it? No, I haven't. They know. They see it. Is there pressure that goes along with that? Of course there is. But as I've said to the team, pressure is a privilege. It's what it's all about.”

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Hoiberg also mentioned how proud he was of this team and that it takes a lot to prepare for this time of year, but they are up for it, and this is the most fun time of the year because of that.

“Just the opportunity to compete at this time of year, this is to me what it's all about,” Hoiberg said. “Going all the way back to our early workouts in June when we put this group together, all the work that they put in with the strength coach, the early mornings, the ups and downs, the highs and lows that you go through over your journey,” Hoiberg said. “It's all designed for this time of year.”

There is a lot at stake for the Cornhuskers, but based on what Hoiberg and the players said, they are ready, especially after avoiding the worst-case scenario.