The USC Trojans had a disappointing end to their season, missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season amid the dismissal of leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara before the Big Ten Tournament. But there was reason to smile for USC as five-star recruit Christian Collins announced his commitment to the Trojans via ESPN.

Christian Collins’ commitment gives USC their third recruit from the class of 2026, joining twin 7-footers Adonis and Darius Ratliff in what’s shaped up as one of the best incoming freshman groups in college basketball. All three players were recently named as McDonalds’ All-Americans.

While the Ratliff twins are from the East Coast, hailing from Archbishop Stepinac High School, Collins is a local product. He starred at nearby St. John Bosco High School, and he gives the Trojans their second local five-star recruit after securing the commitment of Alijah Arenas last year.

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The upcoming season will be Eric Musselman’s third at the helm as head coach. This year, USC finished with an overall record of 18-14, and only 7-13 in Big Ten Conference play. They ended the season on an eight-game losing streak, including a loss to Washington in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Musselman was hired ahead of the 2024-25 season following the departure of former head coach Andy Enfield to SMU. In his first season, he led the Trojans to a 17-18 overall record, and 7-13 in Big Ten play.

The college basketball transfer portal doesn’t officially open until after the NCAA Tournament concludes, but several players have already announced their intentions to enter the portal. So far, no USC players have done so.