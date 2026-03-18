The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a key roster decision as Santiago Espinal earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. The move clarifies his role as the team prepares for MLB Opening Day 2026. As the Dodgers continue shaping their roster, this decision stands out as a reflection of the club's emphasis on versatility.

During spring training, the Dodgers evaluated multiple infield options before making their choice. Espinal emerged as a consistent performer throughout camp, strengthening his case with both production and reliability. Through 36 at-bats, he hit .389 with a .432 on-base percentage and a 1.071 OPS, adding 14 hits, 13 RBIs, and two home runs. As a result, the team added a versatile infielder capable of contributing in multiple roles.

The veteran infielder entered camp on a minor league deal but quickly drew attention with his performance. Espinal's ability to play across the infield provided valuable flexibility, making him a logical fit for the final roster.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reported the update on X, formerly Twitter, where he confirmed the contract selection and roster decision.

“The Dodgers officially selected Santiago Espinal’s contract — he’s on the Opening Day roster, as expected.”

Following the move, the Dodgers announced additional roster adjustments tied to the decision on the platform as well.

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“The Dodgers optioned RHP River Ryan and reassigned IF Ryan Fitzgerald to minor league camp.”

These roster moves by Los Angeles reflect a broader strategy heading into MLB Opening Day 2026. With Tommy Edman expected to begin the season on the injured list, Espinal provides immediate depth and coverage across the infield.

He is expected to serve as a multi-position option off the bench, capable of rotating based on matchups and injuries. His versatility aligns with the Dodgers’ need for adaptability over a long season.

With Opening Day set for next Thursday, the decision signals confidence in Espinal’s readiness. The Dodgers continue to prioritize depth and flexibility, and this move represents one of the final steps in shaping their roster.