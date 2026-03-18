Troy sophomore Kerrington Kiel might have just exposed the secret to his team's Sun Belt Championship. While few expect the Trojans to pull off the upset against Nebraska in March Madness, Kiel promised they would at least make life difficult for Fred Hoiberg's team in the first round.

Troy might not be the most talented team in college basketball, but Kiel revealed the “way of life” that has turned it into one of the toughest teams in the country. The entire team has bought into its “take the stairs” motto in the most literal way, entering its biggest game of the year.

“We try to pride ourselves in being a tough team,” Kiel said, via Kevin Sjuts of 10/11 News. “That's our motto: take the stairs. We try to be tough in every aspect… Take the stairs. In the hotel we're in, no elevators — we're always taking the stairs. It's a way of life, honestly. Just getting out of the mud. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.”

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Hopefully, Troy booked its rooms close to the ground floor. Either way, Scott Cross appears to have convinced his players that it only makes them stronger.

Kiel is particularly one of Cross' toughest players as an energizer off the bench. The sophomore averages 3.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.7 fouls per game in 16.2 minutes off the bench, epitomizing Troy's “take the stairs” mentality.

Troy buying into that gritty mindset allowed it to secure its second consecutive March Madness berth. The Trojans are just 7-5 in their last 12 games, but enter the NCAA Tournament on a four-game win streak that allowed them to defend their Sun Belt title.