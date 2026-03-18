Tuskegee University head coach Benjy Taylor is announcing a lawsuit against Morehouse College, per a statement obtained by ClutchPoints via Wukela Communications. The lawsuit comes after Taylor was handcuffed by police officers following Tuskegee's away game against the Maroon Tigers. Taylor will announce the lawsuit in a press conference in College Park, Georgia on Friday at 11 AM.

On January 31, Taylor was placed in handcuffs following Tuskegee’s loss to Morehouse. According to reports from HBCU Gameday and comments from Tuskegee University athletic director Reginald Ruffin, the situation unfolded as Taylor attempted to ensure postgame security procedures were followed. The report states that members of the Morehouse Maroon Tigers football team entered the handshake line between the two basketball teams—an action that is not permitted. Taylor reportedly stepped in and asked security personnel to enforce protocol and remove the football players.

Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor was handcuffed by police after the loss at Morehouse. Here’s his statement to @TheFieldOf68: “I am at a loss for words and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today. For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that… pic.twitter.com/2AQRNCu1Dd — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2026

Police on the scene determined that Taylor’s actions were aggressive, leading to his being handcuffed. He was later released and departed Atlanta with the team.

Article Continues Below

After the incident, Taylor spoke with Field of 68, saying, “I am at a loss for words, and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today. For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me. I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation.”

The following day, sources told ClutchPoints that Taylor planned to pursue legal representation. He is being represented by Harry M. Daniels LLC, along with attorneys Gregory Reynald Williams and Gerald Griggs.

“It would be bad for a police officer to treat anyone like this,” said Daniels in a statement released in February. “But to do it to a man like Coach Taylor, a highly respected professional and role model, to put him in handcuffs, humiliate him and treat him like a criminal in front of his team, his family and a gym full of fans is absolutely disgusting and they need to be held accountable.”

He added, “Coach Taylor is a good man who did the right thing to protect his team and de-escalate a dangerous situation, and this officer put him in chains for his troubles.”