The Wisconsin men's basketball team erased a season-high 18-point halftime deficit to defeat Minnesota 67-63 at the Kohl Center, tying a school record for the largest second-half comeback since at least 1945. With the win, the Badgers have now beaten the Gophers 11 times in a row, setting a new program record.

Wisconsin (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten) started the first half ice-cold, scoring a season-low 17 points and hitting just 18% from the field, including 25% from three-point range. The Badgers also managed only two points in the paint and fell behind 35-17 at halftime. With Cade Tyson out due to an ankle injury, Minnesota (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) turned to Bobby Durkin, who scored 17 of his 20 points in the opening half. The Gophers' defense and limited rotation, where four starters played at least 36 minutes, kept Wisconsin off balance.

The second half, however, was completely different. UW opened with a 15-2 run that quickly shifted momentum, eventually outscoring Minnesota 50-28 after halftime. Nick Boyd led the charge, scoring 19 of his 21 points in the second half, including multiple three-pointers that matched his career-high at Wisconsin. John Blackwell contributed 18 points in the period and finished with a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds. Blackwell put the game away with seven points in the final minute, including a three-pointer with 19 seconds remaining and four made free throws.

The Badgers shot 40% from the field and 42% from three-point range by game’s end, a dramatic improvement from their first-half performance. Minnesota also forced eight turnovers in the second half and exploited the Gophers' 15 fouls and thin rotation to take control of the game. Facing a first-half 16-1 disadvantage off turnovers, the Badgers' indefatigable offense and balanced attack gradually dismantled Minnesota's lead, producing seven lead changes and three ties in the final six minutes.

This win was UW's second double-digit comeback against the Gophers this season, following a 78-75 victory on January 13 at Williams Arena, when Blackwell hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to wipe away a 12-point gap. Wisconsin displayed stunning tenacity, scorching the nets at 70% from the field and sinking nine threes after halftime.

The Badgers will conclude their homestand against Ohio State on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin will hope Boyd and Blackwell can keep erasing slow starts and maintain their climb in the Big Ten heading into a demanding February.