Conference tournaments are right around the corner in college basketball, and after that, March Madness will be upon everyone. There is still a regular season game or two to be played for most teams, so with the season dwindling down, who are the top 25 teams in college basketball?

25. BYU

At the pace BYU is currently at, they won't finish the season in ClutchPoints' top 25 power rankings. In fact, the Cougars have already fallen out of the AP Poll top 25. The team started the year off hot, as AJ Dybantsa showed he could turn even a historically mediocre program into a great one. BYU's start included a 13-game winning streak.

The Cougars are 4-8 since that stretch, and they've most recently lost back-to-back games against UCF and West Virginia. The team's struggles stem from the program being riddled with injuries. Six players are currently out, including Richie Saunders, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Even someone as talented as Dybantsa may struggle to find team success come the NCAA Tournament without his running mate.

24. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is another example of how the mighty have fallen, and the free fall hasn't shown many signs of slowing down. The Commodores started the season even better than BYU. They were an unbeaten 15-0 at one point, but they have gone 7-7 since. Tyler Tanner is an offensive engine, but he alone won't be enough to keep Vanderbilt afloat.

23. Miami

A lot of attention is being put on the Miami (OH) basketball team this year, but more on them later. The University of Miami, located in Coral Gables, Florida, deserve their flowers, too. Miami has already won 16 more games than they did last year. The program-wide development stems from a number of reasons, but most importantly, the team has deployed more of a physical identity. They averaged 31.5 rebounds per game last season, good for 335th in the nation. That number is up to 38.2 per game this year, which is inside the top 50.

22. Tennessee

Tennessee was in the midst of a two-game losing streak. Both of their losses were close, and they bounced back against South Carolina in their next matchup, even without Nate Ament. The future lottery pick hurt both his leg and shoulder over the weekend, but hopefully his absence isn't extended.

21. Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's became 17-0 at home this season after they beat Gonzaga for their biggest win of the year. It is pretty telling that Saint Mary's has the number of such a prestigious program on an annual basis. The Gaels are 27-4 because they do all the dirty work. They allow the seventh fewest points per game (64.2) and collect 40.4 rebounds per contest.

20. Arkansas

Arkansas' Darius Acuff has enough scoring pop to single-handedly keep his team in the game on any given night. The 22-point-per-game scorer even leads the conference with 6.2 assists per game. However, a double overtime loss to Alabama proved he can't do it all. Acuff scored 49 points, but the Razorbacks still lost by two points.

19. Alabama

The team that beat Arkansas in double overtime was Alabama, and that game goes to show the offensive ceiling of this team, as they ended with 117 points. The Crimson Tide average 92 points per game, which is the best mark in the nation. They've been in the triple digits eight times this year. While they score a lot, they also certainly give up a lot. They rank 356th by giving up 83.6 points per game. The shooting ability gives them a chance against anybody, but the lack of defense also makes them vulnerable on a night-to-night basis, as was evident in a loss against fellow offensive powerhouse Georgia.

18. Purdue

Purdue was once the number one team in the AP Poll. They've lost three out of four games and find themselves ranked 18th on ClutchPoints' men's basketball power rankings with just a couple of weeks left in the regular season. This team will still be a threat during March Madness, though. Braden Smith just surpassed Jason Brickman to become fourth on the all-time assists leaderboard. The crafty point guard has assisted his teammates 1,011 times in his career.

17. Kansas

The narrative surrounding Kansas has been the same all year. If Darryn Peterson were fully involved, the sky would be the limit for the team. However, the potential number one pick has missed time with ankle and hamstring injuries, cramping issues, and illness problems, which has led to many questioning if he even wants to win with the team. When Peterson is on the court, it is clear that he is levels above everybody else from a talent perspective.

For much of the season, the Jayhawks have been good enough that it hasn't mattered whether Peterson has played a lot, a little, or not at all. Recently, however, competition has increased, leading to Kansas losing three of their last five games. Kansas' late-season schedule has been brutal. The team will need Peterson fully active and at his best if they are to reach their potential going forward.

16. St. John's

With the best transfer portal class in college basketball, St. John's roster always had loads of potential. The team has been proving just how great they can be as of late, as they've won 15 of their last 16 games. That included a victory over then-ranked number three UConn. St. John's one loss during this stretch also came against UConn, and they were blown out by 32 points. That blowout can be chalked down as a fluke, as the Red Storm bounced back to win their next game by 32 points, proving the loss wouldn't be a mental block going forward.

15. Miami (OH)

A hot topic in college basketball dialogue right now centers around whether Miami (OH) should or shouldn't get into the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid if they were to lose in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The team is 30-0. Not only have they shown no signs of slowing down or dropping their zero, but they should be afforded a loss even if they weren't crowned conference champions.

Regardless, it seems highly unlikely that this team won't just win out in conference play. The RedHawks just don't miss many shots. They are third in points per game (90.3) and first in field goal percentage (52.6%). Nobody scores more than 15 points per game on this team, but they spread the wealth and play an unselfish brand of basketball, evidenced by the seven double-digit scorers on the team.

14. Nebraska

Nebraska started the season off 20-0. They've lost five games since, including a depressing 72-52 loss to UCLA in their most recent game. Still, a win in their regular season finale would tie the program record for wins in a season.

13. Virginia

Virginia just suffered a 26-point loss to Duke, but everybody struggles against the team that will appear much higher in these power rankings. Virginia will be a threat in March.

12. Texas Tech

Texas Tech can't be knocked in the men's basketball power rankings yet because they just keep winning. The team was 3-0 since JT Toppin suffered a season-ending injury before their most recent loss to TCU. That winning stretch included a huge win over Iowa State. However, one would have to assume that Toppin's absence will start to haunt the Red Raiders sooner rather than later.

Toppin was ClutchPoints' preseason number one-ranked player in the nation. With him sidelined, Christian Anderson has taken over as the best player on the team. Donovan Atwell has really stepped up his game as well.

11. Illinois

After winning 12 straight games, Illinois has lost four of their last seven matchups. Three of those losses came in overtime, though. On the one hand, their ability to finish in the clutch has come into question, but the team has been right there at the end of games with some of the best teams in the nation.

Keaton Wagler has emerged as the team's best player, but the depth and size of the roster as a whole is intriguing. Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, and Zvonimir Ivisic are all 6-foot-7 or taller, which provides the team with tons of mismatch advantages.

10. UNC

Caleb Wilson is still out with a broken hand for UNC. The Tar Heels have managed to go 4-1 during the absence of their best player. Of course, everybody is looking ahead to the regular season finale, which comes against Blue Blood rival Duke. Wilson's return would help UNC in the huge matchups, but the Tar Heels also shouldn't rush their star forward back and put a potential NCAA Tournament run in danger.

9. Michigan State

Michigan State has a clear-cut way in which they play basketball. On offense, Jeremy Fears gets the ball and creates for his teammates. He is averaging 9.1 assists per game, and nobody else on the team is even averaging two. Then, on defense, the entire roster gives maximum effort on a nightly basis. Despite how predictable the Spartans are, they are tough to beat.

8. Houston

Houston is well renowned for their elite defense, but the lack of scoring on the roster has hurt the team as of recent. The Cougars recently lost three straight games, all of which came against ranked opponents. Houston wasn't able to surpass the 70-point threshold in any of those matchups.

The Cougars are still second in points against per game (62.3), but it was most inspiring to see them bounce back from three straight losses with their best offensive performance of the year. Houston was fed up with losing and dropped 102 points in a win over Colorado.

7. Iowa State

Iowa State has started to fade late. The Cyclones have lost three of their last four games. Still, Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Milan Momcilovic form an impressive big three. The team will want to gain some momentum before the Big 12 Conference Tournament in their final regular season game of the year against Arizona State.

6. Gonzaga

Gonzaga fell to 12th in the latest AP Poll. That is a little too drastic of a fall for a 28-3 team with some impressive wins on their resume. However, it is becoming less and less likely that Braden Huff returns to the court at some point this season, and their regular season finale ended in a loss to Saint Mary's, which was their worst defeat of the season.

5. Florida

Florida got hot late last year, and it led to an NCAA Championship. Now, the Gators have won 15 of their last 16 games. The roster isn't the exact same as it was during the March Madness run, but there are still a lot of pieces who know how to win games at this point in the season.

4. UConn

UConn is a well-balanced team. Alex Karaban and Braylon Mullins are elite shooters, Tarris Reed Jr. is efficient inside, Silas Demary gets his teammates involved, and Solomon Ball is a great slasher. This starting lineup has led the team to a 27-3 record. The Huskies will close out their regular season against Marquette.

3. Michigan

All three of the top teams in college basketball have a claim for being called the best team in the nation. Michigan is huge and forces their will against anyone they face. The 27-2 Wolverines have 7-foot-3 Aday Mara, 6-foot-9 Yaxel Lendeborg, and 6-foot-9 Morez Johnson leading the way. The team is top 10 in blocks (5.9), field goal percentage (51%), and defensive rebounds (29.2).

2. Arizona

Arizona lost back-to-back games in mid-February. Those were their only two losses of the season, and since then, they've beaten BYU, Houston, Kansas, and Iowa State, all of whom were ranked. Everyone from Arizona's eight-man rotation is capable of carrying the load on any given night.

1. Duke

Duke has separate winning streaks of 11, 10, and seven wins this year. Cameron Boozer is the favorite to win the Player of the Year award, something that is still a rare and massive feat for a freshman. He is surrounded by other future NBA players, including 3-point shooter Isaiah Evans, interior presence Patrick Ngongba, and the playmaking Cayden Boozer.