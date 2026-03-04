Texas A&M got its 20th win of the season on Tuesday night. Texas A&M defeated Kentucky on Tuesday night, winning 96-85 at home.

After the game, Bucky McMillan made a major declaration about basketball, per Jacob Polacheck of On3.

“I’m not coaching basketball, afraid of my own shadow. I think basketball is a war. We pick people up 94 feet,” McMillan said postgame. There’s a reason the court is 94 feet, not to play at 40-something feet. Not to sit behind the three and be scared to death of giving up a dunk or a layup. That helps our team to get steals. That also helps our mindset because they know we’re playing to live, and not playing not to die.”

Article Continues Below

Texas A&M looked like it was ready for war on Tuesday night. While they shot well from the field, it was the eight steals and forcing 13 turnovers that made the difference. The Aggies were able to score 18 points off Kentucky turnovers on the way to victory.

“It’s always good when you can get turnovers, and play like we played, and get up and down,” McMillan said. “You just feel better about it playing that way. I’ve always been a coach that’s going to press. I’ve never not pressed because I can live with it. I’m trying to live my life, and I want my team to live their life.”

The Aggies are now 20-10 on the season, but 10-7 in conference play. That places them tied for fifth in the SEC. A top-eight finish would secure a bye to the second round of the SEC tournament. Texas A&M finishes the season Saturday on the road against LSU.