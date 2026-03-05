College basketball action is at its hottest whenever it's March. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the South Alabama Jaguars took that to a different level on Wednesday during their matchup in the second round of the women's basketball Sun Belt tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

With just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter of the contest and in front of a total of 365 fans in attendance, a wild fight erupted between South Alabama's Cordasia Harris and Coastal Carolina's Tracey Hueston near the basket.

It all went downhill from there, with a ref even getting knocked down to the floor amid the chaos that was happening on the court.

You can watch it all unfold here:

Coastal Carolina and South Alabama just got into it in the Sun Belt women's tournament and knocked the referee out cold 😳pic.twitter.com/HM1VDFrORD — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 4, 2026

Harris and Hueston were unsurprisingly ejected from the game when it was all sorted out. Others thrown out of the contest were three Jaguars starters and four bench players.

The female referee, who was hurt while trying to pacify the situation, was seen in the video getting attended to, but it was unclear whether she suffered a concerning injury.

South Alabama was leading by nine points at the time of the melee, and the Jaguars held on to that lead and came away with an 80-70 victory.

Chrysta Narcisse showed the way for South Alabama with 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor, including four 3-pointers.

Diawna Carter-Hartley and Amyah Sutton, meanwhile, provided 18 and 16 points, respectively, for the Jaguars, who move on to the third round of the tournament. They will next face the Texas State Bobcats on Thursday.

College basketball fights can truly be something else.