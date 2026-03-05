The Charlotte Hornets are officially one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and head coach Charles Lee believes a certain trade deadline addition is a major reason why. Following a dominant 118-89 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, Lee did not hold back his praise for guard Coby White, calling him a “battle-tested” veteran who has transformed the team's floor.

“He adds a lot to our environment and to our product on the court,” Lee said of White. The Hornets moved to 32-31 with the victory, marking the first time they have sat above the .500 mark since late October. It also extended their current winning streak to six games, a stretch where Charlotte has boasted one of the most efficient offenses in the league.

White was surgically efficient against the Celtics at TD Garden, finishing with 17 points and six assists while shooting a crisp 6-of-9 from the field in just 20 minutes of action. His ability to stabilize the second unit and provide a clutch scoring punch has given Lee a luxury the Hornets have lacked in recent seasons.

Lee noted that having a high-level thinker like White makes him comfortable putting the ball in his hands at the end of quarters to ensure the team gets a quality shot.

The blowout featured a balanced attack as rookie Kon Knueppel led all Charlotte scorers with 20 points. Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball each chipped in 18 points, while the defense held a powerhouse Boston squad to just 89 points.

For a team that was fighting just to stay in the play-in race a month ago, the addition of White alongside stars like Ball and Miller has created a formidable rotation. As the Hornets push toward the postseason, their new “battle-tested” creator seems to be exactly what the doctor ordered.