Indiana basketball is trying to keep its chances of getting into the NCAA tournament alive. Luckily, they have the likes of Lamar Wilkerson to rely on to keep them in contention.

On Wednesday, Wilkerson etched his place in Indiana history when he notched his 100th 3-pointer this year, per Zach Osterman of The Indy Star. In the process, Wilkerson became the second player in program history to notch 100 3-pointers in a season. Ultimately, the Hoosiers defeated Minnesota 77-47. Altogether, Wilkerson finished the game with 16 points, shot 6-for-11 from the field, and was 4-for-7 from the 3-point line.

As a result, he is eight shy of equalling Steve Alford's record set back during the 1986-87 season.

Altogether, Alford finished the season with 107 3-pointers. Furthermore, it was during that season that Indiana won the NCAA Championship. Alford eventually cemented himself as a statewide basketball icon. In 1984, he won an Olympic gold medal as part of Team USA at the Los Angeles Games.

Meanwhile, the current Hoosiers team is 18-12. On Saturday, they will close out the regular season against Ohio State on the road. Afterward, they will play in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago from Mar. 11 to 15.

The senior guard Wilkerson is averaging 21.6 points per game and is shooting 46.4% from the field. Also, he is shooting 37.9% from the 3-point line.

Throughout the season, Wilkerson has stood out in notable ways. In December, he set two program records in a single game against Penn State. He scored the most points at Assembly Hall with 44, as well as the most 3-pointers with 10.