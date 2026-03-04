To say that Hannah Hidalgo of the Notre Dame women's basketball squad is having a great season would be an understatement.

She is on a historic run, as underscored in a recent post by the Naismith Awards on social media.

Here's the announcement from the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Naismith Awards:

“@HannahHidalgo becomes the first player in ACC history to win both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons! She leads @theACC in scoring, became the fastest player in conference history to reach 2,000 career points, and ranks second among active D1 players in total career points, continuing her historic run.”

The junior guard Hidalgo has been nothing but incredible for the Fighting Irish in the 2025-26 college basketball season. Through the 29 games she's played in the campaign thus far, she's put up averages of 25.2 points, 5.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds. She is also shooting 47.7 percent from the floor.

She does it at a high level on both sides, hence her Defensive Player of the Year honor in the ACC. Hidalgo has been a menace in the passing lanes and as an on-ball defender, as she's leading the ACC with 5.6 steals per game. It is the second season in a row that she's paced the ACC in that statistical department.

The do-it-all Hidalgo can make even more noise in the 2026 edition of the women's ACC Tournament.

The Fighting Irish are scheduled to face the Miami Hurricanes at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, for a second-round match in the tourney. When these teams met in the regular season back in January, Hidalgo had 27 points and 10 steals with five assists and two rebounds in a 74-66 victory at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.