It's a new day for Ole Miss football, as Lane Kiffin is now the head coach for LSU. It was something that seemed inevitable after the past few weeks, and it still didn't feel real until the official announcement just a day ago. Throughout the process, there were talks that Kiffin wanted to still coach Ole Miss in the playoffs even if he took the LSU job, and he reiterated that when being introduced to his new team, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“We tried everything possible to try to coach that team through the Playoff,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter ultimately made the decision that Kiffin would not be able to coach the program through the playoffs, and that led him to the decision to start now at LSU.

With the momentum that Ole Miss had, it would have been nice to see Kiffin try to take things as far as he could with the team, but it's also understandable why Carter didn't want that to happen. Once you've made your decision to leave, you have to stick with that and move on.

Right now, it looks like Ole Miss will have to do what they can in the playoffs, and hopefully, they can still find that success that they had with Kiffin.

As for Kiffin, he'll be working hard to build LSU the way he likes, and it wouldn't be a surprise if players entered the transfer portal to play with him next season.