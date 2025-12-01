The Texas football team ended its regular season on a high note with a win over the rival Texas A&M Aggies, handing them their first loss of the season in the process and denying them a spot in the SEC Championship. Despite its three losses, Texas is still lobbying for a spot in the college football playoff due to some of its impressive wins, although losses against Florida and overtime games against Mississippi State and Kentucky are going to be hard for the committee to look past.

Recently, head coach Steve Sarkisian has been getting more brazen with his attempts to get the Longhorns into the big dance, including taking shots at Miami, one of the teams that will also be on the lookout for a coveted final spot.

“Is this about what your record is at the end, or is this about beating quality teams and showing how good of a team you really are by beating quality teams on the field. Or, is it, don't play good teams, put up a bunch of yards, put up a bunch of points, and make it look good. Throw fade route touchdowns with 38 seconds to go when you're ahead 31-7 so that the score looks better,” said Sarkisian, per Evan Vieth of Inside Texas on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

“So is the committee really watching the games, or are they just looking at a stat sheet at the end of the game to say ‘Oh, well they won by this many points, they must've played really good?”

The quote would appear to be a direct reference to the way Miami ran up the score on Pitt this past weekend, and in it, Sarkisian indirectly accuses the committee of not watching the games, which may not be a great way to earn their favor.

In any case, Texas will find out its postseason fate on Sunday.