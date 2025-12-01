Lane Kiffin's decision to leave Ole Miss in the middle of bowl season for their conference rival, LSU, is one of the more controversial college football stories in recent memory. To make matters worse, Kiffin advocated for finishing out the season with Ole Miss before departing in the offseason. The players agreed and wanted Kiffin to finish what he started. However, Kiffin and the players' request was denied, adding further flame to what is undoubtedly a bitter end to Kiffin's successful tenure with the Rebels.

As Kiffin gears up for his new gig with LSU, former Florida football head coach Urban Meyer has chimed in on the decision. Offering insight into his own mid-season departure from Utah to Florida, Meyer explains why Kiffin's situation is unique and something unexpected.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Meyers on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I was actually texting back and forth with Wayne, where they let me. When I left Utah and went to Florida, they let me come back and coach in the BCS Bowl Game. It was the first time a non-BCS school made it. I met with the players, and they were good enough to say come on back. This is a whole different animal. He’s going to an in-conference rival, and he’s walked out on players who gave him everything they’ve got. So I’m torn. I was saying he’s going to stay for that reason.”

While Kiffin is not a victim and handled his departure poorly, he did the right thing by offering to finish out the season. However, like Meyer points out, leaving for an in-conference rival changes things. It not only rubs the program directors the wrong way, but it also has long-lasting effects on Ole Miss when it comes to recruiting during a College Football Playoff bid.

Ole Miss feels burned, and Kiffin gets what he wants. Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers is the ultimate winner in all of this despite the unique nature of the situation.