LSU football landing Lane Kiffin Sunday sparked countless of conversations — including from heated Ole Miss fans. The fans booed Kiffin and his family as he left for Baton Rouge.

Those jeers “jarred” Kiffin, as he addressed the Louisiana media for the first time Monday.

“That affects you. That airport scene, all the things being said? They’re saying that about you. And you think you’ve done a great job for six years,” Kiffin told reporters.

Kiffin was nearly “run off the road” by Ole Miss fans. He called a cop he knew for assistance in getting to his destination.

Did Lane Kiffin receive hero's welcome at LSU?

Meanwhile, Kiffin verbally painted a different situation he walked into a Baton Rouge. He earned a hero's welcome.

Article Continues Below

“I absolutely made the right decision. And it all went away,” Kiffin said.

He included how he tried to work with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter in meeting with his team. Unfortunately Kiffin still leaves on sour terms with the Rebels — especially amid Ole Miss's historic 11-1 season.

Kiffin defended his decision to attempt coaching Ole Miss, saying: “We tried everything possible to try to coach that team through the Playoff.”

Carter, however, turns to defensive coordinator Jeff Golding to lead Ole Miss moving forward. That decision allowed Kiffin to start at LSU immediately. Kiffin adds mentors Nick Saban and Pete Carroll he leaned into to make the LSU call.

Detractors surfaced for Kiffin, though, and not limited to Ole Miss fans. Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Cowher blasted Kiffin, claiming LSU will be about Kiffin and not the players. Former NFL linebacker Will Compton was another one ripping the new leader of the Tigers.