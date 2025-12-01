Recently, the Philadelphia Eagles' tumultuous season continued with an uncompetitive home loss vs the Chicago Bears. The loss dropped Philadelphia to 8-4 on the season and continued to raise questions about their ability to defend their Super Bowl title from a year ago.

Much of the criticism of the Eagles this year has been directed at the team's offense, which has been frustratingly tepid at times despite possessing elite skill positional talent, and in the aftermath of the Bears loss on Black Friday, Philadelphia fans had a Philadelphia fan moment by unleashing their anger at offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

“Kevin Patullo had eggs thrown at his house on Saturday according to local police,” reported TheEaglesWire on X, formerly Twitter.

Eagles fans have never been known for their emotional maturity, and that trend manifested itself with this latest incident. Eagles fans could be heard booing the team throughout Friday's loss to the Bears, one that handed Philadelphia its second straight defeat and continued what has been a largely uninspiring season thus far.

Article Continues Below

Of course, this Eagles team still has as much talent on its roster as anyone, and if things break their way come playoff time, it's certainly not off the table that they could peak at the right time and find themselves hoisting another Lombardi Trophy in a couple of months.

However, that scenario doesn't seem particularly likely at the current juncture.

The Eagles will next hit the field next Monday evening for a big matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.