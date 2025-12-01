The Alabama football program punched its ticket to the SEC Championship Game on Saturday evening with a road win over the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide will now gear up for another matchup against Georgia, whom they have faced off against several times over the last few years, and usually find ways to come out victorious.

Ahead of that matchup, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson spoke on his state of mind after a physical battle against Auburn.

“I feel great. I'm ready to roll. So fired up to play in a game like this,” said Simpson, per Nick Kelly of AL.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Simpson and the Alabama passing attack were largely stagnant on Saturday against Auburn, as Alabama instead relied on its running game and defense–as well as some major miscues from the Tigers–to come away with the victory.

Still, Simpson was able to come through when it mattered most, converting a 4th-down situation late in the fourth quarter of the game on a brazen play call from head coach Kalen DeBoer that ultimately gave the Crimson Tide the lead for good.

Earlier this year, Alabama handed Georgia its only loss of the season in a hard-fought game in Athens, also capitalizing on several Bulldogs mistakes in that game to get the win. This time around, the Crimson Tide will look to come out of the gates a bit stronger on offense than they did against Auburn and continue to assert their dominance over the SEC rivals.

One storyline heading into the game is the usage, or lack thereof, of star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who had a goose egg of a stat line against Auburn.

If he can find a way to become involved in the offense on Saturday, it could be another familiar result in Alabama-Georgia saga.