Team USA's 2025 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup basketball team found itself in a similar position to where it was a year ago. The squad went up against Team Canada in 2024 and unfortunately couldn't come out with a win. This year, the two sides were matched up again, but with the score tied at 19, Allisha Gray hit two clutch free throws to seal the gold medal for the US and get revenge on its northern neighbors.

Canada didn't go down easily, staying in the game with Paige Crozon's late tying bucket before foul trouble sent Gray to the line. Gray finished the final contest with nine points and five assists.

Gray immediately celebrated the victory with teammates Veronica Burton, Shakira Austin, and Naz Hillmon before being named the tournament's MVP. Hillmon, Gray's Atlanta Dream teammate, put up eight points and eight rebounds to help Team USA sweep the tournament and avenge last year's loss.

🇺🇸🥇🎊 TEAM USA ARE YOUR #3x3AmeriCup 2025 GOLD MEDALISTS! 🇺🇸🥇🎊 pic.twitter.com/qq2q9194EB

Article Continues Below

— 3×3 Basketball | FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) December 1, 2025

The team was essentially a shoo-in for the final round after breezing past Argentina 22-4 in the quarterfinals and topping the Dominican Republic 21-5 in the semis. The hard-fought win marks the third gold medal for USA Basketball in the 3×3 AmeriCup and first under new managing director Elena Delle Donne.

The women's side wasn't the only one to come out on top, either. The men also faced a repeat opponent in Puerto Rico and earned their AmeriCup victory with a final score of 21-15, extending their dominance in the tournament with a fourth gold medal win in five appearances.