This is the time of the year when about 20 different programs plead their case to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. This year is going to be chaotic with many difficult decisions looming.

Conference Championship weekend could see some unexpected teams win. Duke could defeat Virginia, and an 8-5 ACC champion could find its way in. The winner of Tulane and North Texas in the AAC Championship should be the Group of 5 team to make it. Then there is a potential 12-1 James Madison squad to keep an eye on. All of these teams could bump out the likes of Vanderbilt, Miami, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, BYU, and even Alabama if they lose to Georgia.

Vanderbilt has an impressive resume and deserves to be considered. Clark Lea, Diego Pavia, and the Commodores dominated Tennessee to end the regular season, but despite that, dropped in the AP Top 25 Poll from 12 to 13, as released on Sunday. Vandy is currenlty 14th in the CFP Poll.

Clark Lea's squad owns wins over No. 10 LSU, No. 15 Missouri, Auburn, Kentucky, and South Carolina (then ranked 7th). Their two losses came against Alabama (14-30) and Texas (31-34) on the road. Texas was a close loss, and a win there would've assured them a chance to play for a championship.

At 10-2, Lea makes a plea for his team to make the CFP.

“I don't know a world that exists where this team doesn't belong in that field. … We deserve a chance to win a national championship.” Clark Lea says @VandyFootball should be in the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/KdrgOoM0gV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 1, 2025

Vanderbilt will sit and watch the games play out and hope to see its name called next week.