The NHL trade deadline is on Friday, March 8. Before then, plenty of rumors will be circulating around the league as teams shop and buy players. The Montreal Canadiens are one team engaged in some of these rumors, and they have some decisions to make at the deadline. David Savard's name has surfaced in some trade buzz, and there are a number of teams in discussions regarding the veteran defenceman, per The Fourth Period.
‘The Montreal Canadiens remain engaged in trade discussions with multiple teams involving veteran defenceman David Savard. The Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams believed to have interest in Savard.'
Savard has one year remaining on his contract and has a $3.5 million salary cap hit. It remains to be seen what the Canadiens are looking for in exchange for the 33-year-old, but his name is a popular one on the trade market.
The Canadiens have also floated Joel Armia, goaltender Jake Allen and left wing Tanner Pearson in trade talks, so they could be very active ahead of the deadline. Right now, they are second to last in the Atlantic Division, just ahead of the Ottawa Senators, so selling some players for assets would make sense.
Savard has four goals with nine assists for 13 points across 37 games for the Canadiens this season. He will be one name to watch ahead of the March 8 deadline, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him suiting up for a different team by mid-March.