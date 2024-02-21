The NHL trade deadline is on March 8. What players are likely to be moved, and which teams will be buying or selling at the deadline?

Last season, there were 21 trades involving 34 players at the NHL trade deadline. Making moves for a final push before a playoff run has become all the more common in recent seasons, as have teams willing to sell their players for future capital. This season is expected to be no different, and there will likely be plenty of deals in the days leading up to and on the finals day of the NHL trade deadline.

In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about the deadline, including when it is, who is buying and selling, and what players are likely to be moved.

When is the NHL trade deadline?

The trade deadline will be later than normal this season, as it won't be until 3 p.m. ET on March 8. The later deadline will likely encourage even more trades, as teams will have more time to evaluate their rosters and the likelihood of them making the postseason.

What teams will be buyers?

Dallas Stars (34-14-8)

The Dallas Stars are only four points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the top spot in the Western Conference. Adding a player or two more could help them push for home-ice advantage throughout the postseason.

New Jersey Devils (28-22-4)

The New Jersey Devils are currently the ninth seed and just barely on the outside looking in for the Eastern Conference standings. Goaltending play has been what has held the team back this season, as they are solid when it comes to forwards and defensive play. The team should look for an upgrade at goalie, and they have the assets to make it happen.

Colorado Avalanche (34-18-4)

With Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Colorado Avalanche obviously have star talent. They don't have nearly the depth that they had when they won the Stanley Cup, though, and a couple of moves for their second or third line would be extremely helpful come the postseason. In particular, a backup center would help the team.

Edmonton Oilers (33-18-1)

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have carried much of the scoring burden for the Edmonton Oilers this season. Adding another scoring threat would be a smart move for the team, and it would make them even more dangerous in overtime than they already are.

Winnipeg Jets (33-15-5)

The Winnipeg Jets have been looking to add defense, and they will likely do so at the NHL trade deadline. They have already been linked to Nick Seeler and Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vegas Golden Knights (32-17-6)

The defending champions are looking to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons. The Vegas Golden Knights had the opposite of a championship hangover to start the year, as they won 11 of their first 12 games. The team has since started to falter, though. They desperately need a boost, and the trade deadline will be the perfect time to get that. Left wing should be the priority to add to at the deadline.

Boston Bruins (33-12-11)

The Boston Bruins have been dominant over the last two seasons, and when they inevitably add at the deadline, it will be a classic example of the rich getting richer. However, they don't have nearly as deep of a roster as they did last year. Key players like David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, and Taylor Hall all still need to be replaced. The former two play the center position, which is the area Boston most needs to add to.

What teams will be sellers?

Chicago Blackhawks (15-38-3)

Connor Bedard has missed time with injury this season, but he is still one of the best prospects the NHL has ever seen. This is a lost season for the Chicago Blackhawks, and the team needs to eventually add talent around Bedard to give the center some help. Adding pieces at this trade deadline doesn't make much sense, though, but if the team can move on from pending free agents for future assets, they should do it.

San Jose Sharks (15-35-5)

The San Jose Sharks are one of the worst teams in the NHL, and selling at the deadline is the clear choice, considering they are far from playoff contention. The team has already made a number of trades over the last year to jumpstart their rebuild, including moves that dealt Brent Burns, Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson. Players like Mike Hoffman, Kaapo Kahkonen and Anthony Duclair are next in line to be moved.

Anaheim Ducks (20-33-2)

The Anaheim Ducks should not trade any of the developing players from their young core, but they should look to move their pending free agents. The team will field calls for Jakob Silfverberg, Adam Henrique, and Ilya Lyubushkin.

Philadelphia Flyers (29-20-7)

Prior to the season, it was widely assumed that the Philadelphia Flyers would be sellers by this point. They were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but they surprised everyone with a hot start that has put them in playoff contention. The Flyers' rebuild is ahead of schedule, and they shouldn't throw away their chance at a playoff spot. They probably won't be Stanley Cup contenders for a couple more seasons, though, so if the right deal is offered, the Flyers should heavily consider it. The team shouldn't be looking to sell their whole team, but they can probably still make the playoffs even if they trade away a player or two, which would set them up better for the long run.

Calgary Flames (26-25-5)

The Calgary Flames are primed to be sellers, considering they have already made some moves pre-deadline. Elias Lindholm was already traded to the Vancouver Canucks. Lindholm was the team's top trade piece, as he had been in trade rumors all season, but the Flames are unlikely to stop making moves now. Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev seem like two of the players most likely to be traded at the NHL trade deadline, regardless of team.

What players on are on the trade block?

With the Flames being primed to be sellers, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev are two of the biggest names on the trade block. Both defensemen are starting-caliber players who provide more offense than the average defenseman. Jacob Markstrom is another member of the Flames who teams will at least ask about. He is arguably the best goaltender on a selling team, but a hefty asking price, big cap hit, and a no-movement clause can all be factors that prevent him from being traded.

Adam Henrique is arguably the best forward who seems to be available. It will likely take a first-round pick plus a young player to add Henrique, but his versatility (he can play center or left wing) will be highly coveted. Jakob Silfverberg and Ilya Lyubushkin are other players that the Ducks might be willing to move.

Reports have indicated that the trade market will be stalled until Hanifin, Tavev, Henrique and Jake Guentzel are moved. Those are the four biggest names on the market right now. The Pittsburgh Penguins might not be interested in getting rid of Guentzel, but he would be a big get for a team if he is moved.

The Flyers likely won't sell the house because they are in the playoff hunt, but if they do get a fair offer, it is possible they'd be willing to move on from any of Sean Walker, Scott Laughton, or Nick Seeler.