Things have not been great in Beantown after the Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy exited the game after taking a puck to the face. Because of the impact, McAvoy needed facial surgery to repair the damage. The McAvoy injury has left some holes in the Bruins' defense, and there is no timetable for his return, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

“Marco Strum said Charlie McAvoy had ‘facial surgery' and the Bruins' top defensemen is recovering at home. No timetable for his return,” McBride wrote on X.

McAvoy was having a great season when he sustained the injury, registering 14 points, all assists, through 19 games. Additionally, he has registered 25 shots on goal, 26 hits, and 32 blocked shots. Because of his injury, the defensive pairings have shifted.

Jonathan Aspirot shifted to the top pairing with Nikita Zadorov, while the second pairing now features Hampus Lindholm and Henri Jokiharju. Meanwhile, Lindholm has taken over McAvoy's spot on the first power play, while Jokiharju and Mason Lohrei are both on the second power play.

The Bruins have played well this season, far exceeding expectations. Currently, they are 12-9 and second in the Atlantic Division, sitting just one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the top spot. Much of that has had to do with an offense that is third in goals and 10th in shooting percentage. The Bruins are also eighth on the power play. Significantly, McAvoy contributed greatly to that effort, as five of his 14 assists have come on the extra-man attack.

McAvoy also contributed to a penalty kill that is currently eighth in the NHL. He sustained his injury while on the penalty kill. So far, his absence has not hurt the Bruins, as they killed off both penalties in their 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Tonight, the Bruins begin a four-game road trip, starting with three games on the West Coast. The Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center in their next game and will need the rest of the blue line to step up.