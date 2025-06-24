The Hockey Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2025. The Hall, which is located in Toronto, honors players and builders from every facet of the game. NHL players, female players, and coaches from all professional and high-level amateur leagues are eligible for election. The Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 includes Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith, Joe Thornton, and Alex Mogilny as the NHL players.

Introducing the Class of 2025! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5PZryNZMRh — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mogilny was the first player to defect from the Soviet Union with the purpose of playing in the NHL. He joined the Buffalo Sabres for the 1989-90 season, scoring 45 points in 68 games as a 20-year-old. Mogilny developed into a star in Buffalo, making three All-Star Games and scoring the most goals in the league with 76 in 1992-93. He had been eligible for the Hall of Fame for 16 years.

Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith were both elite defensemen in the 200s and 2010s. Chara played for 24 seasons, most notably 14 with the Bruins, where he won the Stanley Cup as the captain in 2011. He won the Norris Trophy in 2009 as the top defenseman in the league. Keith won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. He won two Norris Trophies in 2010 and 2014.

Joe Thornton joins the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Chara and Keith did that as well. His 1,109 assists rank seventh all-time. Thornton won the Hart Trophy as the regular-season MVP in a season when he was traded from the Bruins to the Sharks, the only player ever to do that.

Hockey Hall of Fame class honors more than NHL players

Article Continues Below

The four NHL players are joined by Jennifer Botterill and Brianna Decker as the two women's players. Botterill scored 319 points in four years at Harvard, winning the Patty Kazmaier Award twice. She was the youngest player on Team Canada in he inaugural women's Olympic Hockey team in 1998, winning the silver medal. She went on to win three Gold Medals at the Olympics and five World Championship titles. In 92 international games, she scored 117 points.

Decker scored 244 points in 143 games at the University of Wisconsin and played in three Olympics for Team USA. She scored nine points in 11 games at the Olympics. Add on 68 points in 44 World Championship games, and you have an elite international career.

The Hockey Hall of Fame will also include Jack Parker and Danièle Sauvageau. Parker won 879 games as Boston University's Men's coach over forty years. Sauvegeau was the coach for the 2002 Canadian Women's Olympic team and is currently the GM for the Montreal Victorie in the PWHL.