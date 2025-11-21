The Chicago Bears are preparing for the return of top cornerback Jaylon Johnson. However, an injury goodwill has now been hit with a devastating linebacker up date.

None of Chicago's top three linebackers in TJ Edwards (hand/hamstring), Tremaine Edmunds (groin) or Noah Sewell (elbow) practiced on Thursday. All three are now in danger of missing Week 12's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“The Bears’ top three linebackers — Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell — were held out of practice Thursday for a second consecutive day, and the possibility Edmunds and Edwards will miss Sunday’s meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field appears to be moving toward a likelihood,” Biggs wrote. “Sewell’s uncertain status adds to the dilemma.”

Losing Edmunds for any amount of time would be a massive blow for the Bears. The linebacker leads Chicago with 89 tackles with the next closest defender – Sewell – having 55. Furthermore, Edmunds' four interceptions are second on the team behind just Kevin Byard. The Bears will be keeping a close eye on Edmunds' injury situation.

Edwards has been out since Week 9 after breaking his hand. He ultimately underwent surgery and is now dealing with a hamstring injury to boot; both injures unrelated. The bad news is is he looks poised to miss Week 12. However, the fact Chicago hasn't placed him on injured reserve could mean they expect him back sooner rather than later.

If his backup Sewell is injured too though, that'd only make the problem worse. Alongside his 55 tackles, Sewell's run defense grade of 70.9 ranks 32nd out of 81 linebackers, via Pro Football Focus. He isn't the same player as Edmunds or Edwards, but Sewell has taken a step forward in 2025.

Now 7-3, the Bears are looking to prove they're legit playoff contenders. But that'll be much more difficult against the Steelers if their top three linebackers are on the sidelines.