The Buffalo Bills suffered a surprising loss on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo got smacked around by Houston in a 23-19 loss in front of a national audience. It was a shocking result that had Buffalo's head coach sounding like Captain Obvious after the game.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott made an obvious admission after Josh Allen's painful outing against the Texans.

“Well, when they hit the quarterback 12 times, I don't like that,” McDermott said, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. “I don't like that stat at all. And it's not a healthy way to play or a healthy way to keep our quarterback healthy through the remainder of the season. So, that's just not a good formula there.”

Allen was sacked eight times on Thursday, accounting for 70 yards lost. He was also intercepted twice and did not score a touchdown.

Obviously the Bills need to fix their protection issues so that Allen does not get hit quite so often in the future.

“That's the formula, the unhealthy formula I'm talking about when Josh takes too many hits,” McDermott said. “And so, we've got to figure that piece out. And I believe in our offensive staff, I believe in our coaching staff.”

Josh Allen explains major regret after “what are we doing?” moment

One moment from Thursday's loss will haunt Josh Allen more than most.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Buffalo decided to go for it on fourth down. The Bills decided to give the ball to James Cook, since they only needed to gain one yard.

Unfortunately, Houston slammed the door, stopping Cook short of the line to gain and forcing a turnover on downs. In response, Allen was caught on camera when it looked like he said “what are we doing?”

Allen expressed regret for that moment when talking with reporters after the game.

“Just frustration on my part,” Allen said via Getzenberg. “In a situation like that, probably should have just banged a timeout. Just getting … we got the play in late. Didn't give ourselves a chance there.”

Allen had a rough night all around, so it makes sense that his frustration would eventually boil over. Even if just for a comment he made mostly for himself.

The pressure will be on the Bills to get back in the win column next week after falling to 7-4.

Buffalo can get some extra rest before their Week 13 matchup against Pittsburgh.