The Buffalo Bills have had some good wins this season, but they've also had some losses that many did not expect. One of those losses came on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans, and they definitely had a chance to win it in the end. Rewinding to earlier in the fourth quarter, the Bills went for it on fourth down and gave the ball to James Cook III, as he only had to get one yard.

Unfortunately, he was stuffed, and it was a turnover on downs with the Bills not getting any points out of the possession. Allen was shown on the broadcast, visibly frustrated, and it looked like he said, “What are we doing?”

After the game, Allen talked about the moment and seemed like he had a regret.

“Just frustration on my part,” Allen said via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. “In a situation like that, probably should have just banged a timeout. Just getting … we got the play in late. Didn't give ourselves a chance there.”

The Bills' offense was able to total 326 yards, but they were not able to capitalize in some of the big moments. They had three turnovers, and Allen was sacked eight times. In the end, that sounds like a recipe for a disaster, and the Texans made it hard for them to convert when they needed it the most.

Despite the sacks and the turnovers, the Bills still had an opportunity at the end to score a touchdown and possibly win. It was fourth-and-1 on the Texans' 17-yard line, but left tackle Dion Dawkins got called for false start, which bumped them back five yards.

“I got to be better, for sure,” Dawkins said. “This happens time after time. It's hard. It's hard to play offensive line. It's hard to be at your best at all times. Stadiums like this, it's loud. There's no excuse. I got to be better at times like that. I pride myself on being the best.”

The next play, Allen threw the game-sealing interception to the Texans, and the Bills walked away with the loss.