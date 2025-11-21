Rumors of a possible Anthony Davis trade have swirled in recent weeks. While some reports have indicated that the Mavs will at least consider an AD move, Mark Cuban recently said the team plans to hold onto Davis as they attempt to win games. Following Cuban's comments, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed what he's hearing about the situation in his latest edition of The Stein Line.

“League sources say that the Mavericks still intend to field any trade interest in Davis that emerges over the next two-plus months … with the prospect of an actual trade obviously dependent on offer quality,” Stein wrote. “Davis, remember, has only been healthy enough to appear in 14 of 48 regular-season games since becoming a Maverick due to serious adductor and calf setbacks.”

As Stein mentioned, Davis' injury concerns have kept him out for a significant amount of time since being traded to Dallas. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is thriving in Los Angeles with the Lakers. The trade always appeared to be quite lopsided, and now that narrative is being proven.

If the Mavericks trade AD this season, the Doncic-Davis swap — along with Max Christie and a future first round pick — will be cemented as one of the worst trades in NBA history. Davis has failed to play on a consistent basis in Dallas while Doncic appears to be Los Angeles' next face of the franchise.

Article Continues Below

It should be noted that Sten's report doesn't guarantee a trade. Rather, it suggests the Mavericks are open to listening and considering a potential move.

One has to imagine the team's performance over the next couple of months will play a big role in their final decision. If the Mavs continue to struggle, then going all in on a rebuild would make sense. If Dallas bounces back and finds a rhythm, then perhaps keeping AD for a postseason could emerge as a realistic option.

Only time will tell what will ultimately come to fruition, but an Anthony Davis trade — despite Cuban attempting to shut down the rumors — seems to still be a realistic possibility.