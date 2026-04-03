The Buffalo Sabres will be without forward Sam Carrick for the immediate future after head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed Thursday that the veteran center is week-to-week with a left arm injury, but hasn't been ruled out for the playoffs, with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Carrick, 34, sustained the injury during a fight with Anders Lee in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. The incident occurred after Lee checked Buffalo forward Josh Norris hard enough to knock him out of the game for a few minutes. During the altercation, Carrick's left arm became awkwardly tied up as he was taken down, and he required assistance leaving the ice.

Acquired from the New York Rangers on March 6 in exchange for third- and sixth-round draft picks, Carrick has amassed six points (five goals, one assist) in 13 games with the Sabres, while racking up 19 shots and 20 hits and averaging 9:25 of ice time. Before the trade, he produced 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 60 games with the New York, bringing his season tally to 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 73 games.

Beyond putting points on the board, Carrick has boosted Buffalo's fourth line and faceoff efficiency, winning 57.3% of his draws and addressing a season-long issue. His recent five-game stretch before the injury saw no points, but he contributed six shots, eight hits, and a blocked shot.

With Carrick unavailable, Josh Dunne is expected to fill the fourth-line role. Dunne has four points (one goal, three assists) in 31 games this season and a 53.1% faceoff win rate.

The Sabres, sitting at 100 points through 75 games and leading the Atlantic Division, can clinch a playoff berth Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, ending a potential 14-year postseason drought.