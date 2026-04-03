A collective gasp can be heard throughout California after Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic appeared to have suffered an injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Thursday.

In the third quarter, Doncic was trying to attack against Jalen Williams when he suddenly stopped, lost the ball, and limped off the court after grabbing his left hamstring.

The six-time All-Star covered his face as he lay on the floor, with Austin Reaves and Jake LaRavia checking up on him. He was eventually brought to the locker room.

Luka Doncic went back to the locker room after going down on this play. The Lakers were down 32 points at the time. Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7jqzU8cuOz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2026

Doncic is in the middle of a hot streak, averaging nearly 40 points in their last 10 games. They are 13-1 in their last 14 outings.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Doncic is out for the rest of the contest, after suffering what was later announced to be a hamstring injury. He finished with 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and six turnovers.

The 27-year-old guard, who focused on improving his physique in the summer, has stayed relatively healthy this season. Doncic is enjoying another MVP-type campaign, leading the NBA in scoring with 33.8 points per game.

It goes without saying that the Purple and Gold cannot afford to lose him, especially at this stage. Doncic, Reaves, and LeBron James have been playing seamlessly, and one of them getting sidelined for an extended period is the worst thing that could happen.

The seriousness of Doncic's status remains unclear, but it is safe to presume that the Lakers will take extra caution.

As of writing, the Lakers are trailing the Thunder by a huge margin in the third quarter.

Los Angeles is trying to extend its four-game winning streak.