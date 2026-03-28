The Buffalo Sabres are near the top of the NHL at this time and are likely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, recent results have not gone their way. Rasmus Dahlin and his teammates are trying to avoid bad starts. But they could not avoid it against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Detroit jumped on the Sabres on Friday. They scored three goals in the first period, and eventually skated to a 5-2 win. Those goals represented Detroit's first goals in the opening frame since March 8th. It was a bad start for Buffalo, and Dahlin certainly wasn't pleased with his team's effort.

“It's unacceptable, they came out really good and scored three early and it's hard to come back from that…we need better first periods for sure,” the Sabres captain said, via WGR 550 radio host Brian Koziol.

The Sabres rattled off a string of 12 wins over their last 13 games before March 22nd. Unfortunately, Buffalo has dropped three straight contests since this white-hot run. They are still first in the Atlantic despite the loss.

There was an opportunity for Buffalo to further increase its grip atop the division. Not only this, but they could have outright possessed the top seed in the Eastern Conference. This could be a devastating loss for Buffalo at the end of the season.

For now, the Sabres are looking to get over the bump in the road. They have nine games remaining, and each will be more important than the last. They will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they take on the Seattle Kraken.