Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly broke his silence with a post following star Audi Crooks' decision to enter the transfer portal.

Crooks made the choice to enter the portal on Thursday, marking her departure from the Cyclones after three seasons. She rose up the ranks as one of the top stars in the game, leading Iowa State to this year's NCAA Tournament.

Fennelly, who has been the program's head coach for 31 years and counting, posted a message on social media for fans to see. He stated how the current landscape of college sports has impacted all schools, with Iowa State being no different to these effects.

“It goes without saying that college sports have undergone tremendous change the past few years, and our program has obviously been impacted by the current landscape this spring. While I am sad and disappointed that some of our players have chosen to pursue other opportunities, I want to thank them for their time at Iowa State and wish them all the best as they move on,” Fennelly said.

“I look forward with enthusiasm to next season and promise you, we will have a team that represents all of you the Iowa State way.”

A statement from Head Coach Bill Fennelly 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/lzWJrs4yLj — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) April 2, 2026

What's next for Iowa State after Audi Crooks departure

It's undeniable that Bill Fennelly and Iowa State suffered a major blow with Audi Crooks' decision to leave in the offseason. They will look for a replacement while the rest of the team tries to step up for next season.

Crooks took another big jump in her game as a junior throughout 31 games. She averaged 25.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game throughout the regular season. She finished with shooting splits of 64.9% from the field and 73.1% from the free-throw line.

Iowa State impressed in Crooks' final year with the team. The team finished with a 22-10 overall record, having gone 10-8 in its Big 12 matchups. However, their campaign came to an end after losing 72-63 to Syracuse in the first round of the Fort Worth Region.