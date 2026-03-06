The biggest losers of the 2026 NHL trade deadline might be the fans, as the promised drama of the day was met with a lot of empty promises as the deadline passed. The late trade of Nazem Kadri back to the Colorado Avalanche helped save the day a bit, but some expected trade candidates didn't move. Teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and New York Rangers left their fans scratching their heads after the trade deadline for various reasons.

There were some honorable mentions on the losers' list who didn't crack the top three. The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to trade all their rumored candidates except for Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but the returns for some, notably Scott Laughton, were less than stellar. The Montreal Canadiens also entered the day with hopes of upgrading their center-ice position and possibly adding a goaltender, but were left with the same roster as when they started.

Sometimes, the best moves are the ones you didn't make. However, for three teams on trade deadline day, that popular coping mechanism may not hold.

Sabres swung and missed on some home run pitches

At various points this week, Jarmo Kekalainen and the Sabres were the front-runners for Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko. The Thomas deal seemed to be nearing completion, but Buffalo was unable to get its offer over the finish line. The Parayko deal had some other issues: the St. Louis Blues received what they wanted, but Parayko exercised his no-trade rights and stayed instead of going on a playoff run on Chippewa Street.

The Buffalo fans were excited when they saw their team linked to those Blues stars. The Sabres already look like one of the favorites in the East with their play recently, but one of those two players would've put them over the edge. Buffalo still has a chance to do something special this spring, but it feels like some things were left on the table.

The Sabres' eventual haul was Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn, Tanner Pearson, and Sam Carrick. Nothing against those players, but after dreams of Thomas and Parayko flying around in royal blue and gold, it's less than encouraging for the fans. In a hot run for Kekalainen since taking over for Kevyn Adams, this trade deadline was the first time that fans could send some negativity his way.

Hurricanes stood pat, but they still have the horses to make a run

The Hurricanes still have one of the most talented teams in the Eastern Conference. Carolina has been on the cusp of making a run over the past few seasons, but they always run into another juggernaut, most recently the Florida Panthers. The good news for Rod Brind'Amour's squad this season is that some of the conference's best are in a down year, and they may have the team most ready to make a run.

The Eastern Conference is up for grabs this season, and barring a Cinderella run from a team like the Sabres or New York Islanders, the Eastern Conference Final is shaping up to be a matchup between the two top seeds: the Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The good news for Eric Tulsky and the Hurricanes is that the Lightning also didn't make many moves at the deadline. Their one big move was Corey Perry from the Los Angeles Kings, which shows that, like the Hurricanes, they feel they have the roster to get it done.

Fans would've wanted the team to either bring back Vincent Trocheck or maybe add a goaltender for insurance, with Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen. The team left some salary cap space on the table, but Carolina has never been a team that spent to the limit. It's disappointing for the fans, but there is a method to Tulsky's madness.

Nevertheless, in a year where a Stanley Cup run is in front of the Hurricanes, it would've been nice to see them do something other than acquire the NHL's heavyweight, Nicolas Deslauriers.

Rangers' pre-trade deadline letter comes up short

Imagine sending a letter to your fans about a potential rebuild, trading Artemi Panarin for a prospect and a third and fourth-round pick in February, trading Carrick in a minor deal on trade deadline day, and then sitting on your hands for the rest of the day. That's what Chris Drury did for the Rangers as his day came up a little short.

The good news for Drury is that Trocheck still has three years remaining on his deal, so it is a trade that can be made later in the offseason or at next year's trade deadline. However, it would've been nice to pay off the letter you sent to the fans by at least landing a first-round pick. A rebuild without adding at least a first-rounder is a disappointing result.

The NHL trade deadline can be tough for any general manager, and it's tough to label them losers when it takes two to tango, but some of them fell short on Friday afternoon.