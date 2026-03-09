The Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-7 in a wild game on Sunday night in Western New York. They took a 4-1 lead early, were down 6-4 in the third period, and then ended the game with three straight goals to win it. Sprinkled in between were five fights and 102 penalty minutes. Sabres fans were fired up after the win, which brings them one step closer to the playoffs.

Hockey in Buffalo is back baby pic.twitter.com/1m0aPIxJ8R — Sneaky Joe (@SneakyJoeSports) March 9, 2026

Video from WGR's Sneaky Joe shows the fans flooding out of KeyBank Center, chanting and cheering as the Sabres pulled off the win. These fans haven't seen playoff hockey in 14 years, and Buffalo put on a playoff performance on Sunday night. They passed the Lightning to take the lead in the Atlantic Division for the time being.

@Brockv5 on X, formerly Twitter, said, “The best hockey game I have watched Buffalo play in almost two decades.”

The Sabres have not lost a game since the Olympic break, which has shot them to the top of the standings. While the Lightning are still ahead of them on points percentage, Buffalo has a chance to win their first division title since 2009-10. This core was maligned for years for not being able to get the job done. They've done it this year and lit up the fan base in the process.

@dlamar29 replied to the jubilation, “We’ve officially reached better days.”

@JoeRay119 is still getting used to the new way of thinking, “Awesome to say they’re nine points in on a playoff spot too, compared to X points out. Just an unreal turnaround.”

Despite the electric nature of Sunday's win, nothing is guaranteed for the Sabres. They still have some work to do before locking in their playoff spot and bringing springtime hockey back to Western New York. But for now, it's a celebration in the 716.