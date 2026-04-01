The Buffalo Sabres are having their best season in nearly a generation. The Sabres are on track to make the playoffs, which could break the longest playoff drought in NHL history.

As the team looks to break its playoff drought, it hit another milestone, reaching 100 points in a season for the first time since 2009-10.

It was a tight game between the New York Islanders and the Sabres. Jack Quinn opened up the scoring in the first period with a powerplay goal. Still, the Islanders would tie the game late in the second period, with a Calum Ritchie powerplay goal. With the game still tied at a goal a piece going into the third period, Tage Thompson lit the lamp, once again on the powerplay, just 2:40 into the period.

Once again, the Islanders tied the game, as Anders Lee beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Sabres would buckle down and take control late in the game. With just 3:01 left in the game, Peyton Krebs chipped in a goal, and Bowen Byram would add another. While Brayden Schenn got one back with a second left in the game, Buffalo held on to win the game 3-4.

The win was the 2,000th win in franchise history, and placed the Sabres at 46-21-8 on the year. That is good for first place in the Atlantic Division and tied for the most points in the Eastern Conference. The Tampa Bay Lightning are just two points behind the Sabres, and have played one fewer game. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes also have 100 points on the season, but also played just 74 gams.

On Thursday night, the Sabres will visit the Ottawa Senators. With a win, the Sabres will clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2010-2011.