The Buffalo Sabres are pushing for an Atlantic Division title, but more importantly, are set to break their playoff drought. That doesn't mean that everything is going well in the organization, however. The Sabres are still looking to trade Devon Levi, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, amid a disappointing start to his professional career.

“The Buffalo Sabres were shopping goalie Devon Levi and are expected to keep those talks going this summer,” Pagnotta reported.

Levi was acquired by the Sabres ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft in a trade with the Florida Panthers. He went alongside a first-round draft pick in exchange for Sam Reinhart, a key piece of both of Florida's Stanley Cup wins. Levi was one of the best goalies in college hockey, setting his NHL expectations very high.

Levi stood on his head for Team Canada in the 2021 World Juniors, willing them to as silver medal. He won the Mike Richter Award for top NCAA goaltender with the Northeastern Huskies during the 2021-22 season. Then, he was traded to the Sabres, but the production did not stop. With a 2.24 goals-against average in 34 starts, his final college season was highlighted by a Beanpot win for the Huskies.

After that season, Levi joined the Sabres organization. Bouncing between the AHL's Rochester Americans and the NHL squad, he has not posted great results at either level. He has a .894 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average in 39 NHL starts. With the Americans, he has a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage, much better numbers.

If a goalie coach thinks they can rehab Levi, an NHL organization would be wise to trade for him. At just 24 years old, there is still plenty of time for him to become a long-term NHL starter. But the Sabres should not just give him up for nothing, so a tricky negotiation awaits Jarmo Kekalainen this summer.