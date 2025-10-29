The Chicago Blackhawks achieved a 7-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. In the game, Connor Bedard notched his first career hat trick.

After the game, Bedard not only addressed his hat trick but also the prospects of playing for Team Canada in the 2026 Olympic Games.

“Of course, if that's something that I get to do, that would be unbelievable, and I would do anything to be on that team. But I'm trying to take things day by day and have fun playing in the NHL and trying to grow as a team and win hockey games and do everything I can to play my best hockey. In the end, that'll be what puts me in a spot to make it,” the 20-year-old Canadian said after the game.

Bedard was invited to the 42-player camp previously this year.

“Everyone knows his resume. He’s a driven individual. If he pops this year … and I mean, he’s going to pop (at some point), but if he pops right out of the gate…’’ Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong said of the chances of Bedard making the roster.

The Blackhawk's star has popped right out of the gate this year. He leads the team with six goals this season, while sitting tied for second on the club with six assists. This gives him a team-high 12 points on the year in just 10 games.

It was not only a three-goal night for Bedard, but he added a helper to give him four points on the evening. That was the third four-point game of his NHL career. While he is off to a hot start this season, he knows he still has a long way to go to make the Olympic roster.

“I mean, it's Canada, there's so many amazing players, you never know, I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing. I'm focused on the Hawks. That stuff comes later down the line,” the center told the media.

He will have another chance to show he belongs among the 25 players to represent his nation on Thursday night. The Blackhawks are now 5-3-2 and will be visiting the 7-3-0 Winnipeg Jets in the first game of a six-game road trip.