The 2026 Winter Olympics begin on February 6th, 2026, and countries are preparing their hockey teams. Olympic camps have been held by both the United States and Canada to put together the best 25-man roster possible. The Chicago Blackhawks' young phenom Connor Bedard is still in the mix to claim one of those 25 spots for Team Canada.

Bedard and fellow young star Macklin Celebrini were both invited to the 42-player camp. It was not just for show, “No, they’re top players,” said general manager Doug Armstrong. He continued to speak of the chances that Bedard makes the roster, saying, “Everyone knows his resume. He’s a driven individual. If he pops this year … and I mean, he’s going to pop (at some point), but if he pops right out of the gate…’’ Bedard could make the roster.

Regardless, there are just 25 spots on the roster, and not all of them go to forwards. Olympic rosters will be announced in early January, so if Bedard wants to represent Canada in Italy, he will need to start this season strong.

Will Connor Bedard make the roster?

It will be an uphill battle for Bedard or Celebrini to make the roster for the 2026 Olympics. The camp had 42 players invited, with 26 forwards. Olympic rosters will consist of 25 players. This will likely lead to a breakdown of 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. Further, Canada has already announced the first six players on the roster. Cale Makar is the only non-forward on the list. Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart, and Brayden Point have all already claimed spots on the roster.

Further, former Team Canada representatives have expectations of making the team again, such as two-time Olympian Drew Doughty. At the 4-Nations Face-Off, Team Canada has 13 forwards, and many of those players will likely return. This includes forwards such as Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett.

Other players have also made a massive mark on the NHL since those games. Robert Thomas had 40 points after the 4-Nations break, the most in the NHL, but he was not on that roster. Neither Nick Suzuki nor Mark Stone, who are expected to be top contenders for spots on the Olympic team, played in the 4-Nations Face-off. Bedard still has a chance to be an Olympian in 2026, but it is more likely he will represent Canada in 2030 in the French Alps.