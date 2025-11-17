Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini are attempting to lead the charge for the future of the NHL, but the Anaheim Ducks have their own candidate in Leo Carlsson. The 2023 second-overall pick had some growing pains over his first two seasons in the NHL, like Bedard, but both third-year forwards are exploding this season while leading their respective teams into the playoff picture. 2024's first-overall pick, Celebrini, is having that breakout a year early.

“It's super fun that us young guys can take that big of a step,” Carlsson said in an interview with NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika. “We'll have some great games in the future, for sure.”

Carlsson currently sits in a tie for fourth with Bedard with 26 points. William Nylander, David Pastrnak, and Mikko Rantanen also have the same number of points, creating a logjam in the Art Ross Trophy race. Celebrini is one point ahead of that pack, while Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are battling for the first spot, with the Colorado Avalanche's star currently in first with 33.

Article Continues Below

While Bedard and Celebrini's Olympic future might be in question, Leo Carlsson's place on Team Sweden seems much more secure. He will be an integral piece of the Swedish team, as the next closest Swedish scorer is Lucas Raymond with only 20 points.

While the individual player rivalry is interesting, it's these players making their teams relevant again that should excite NHL fans. The Chicago Blackhawks and Ducks are currently in a playoff position, while the Sharks are just three points back. It seems like a new era is beginning.