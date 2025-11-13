The Chicago Blackhawks are still working through a rebuild in the 2025-26 season. However, they may be taking a step all the same. Connor Bedard is among the NHL's point leaders to this point in the year. And on Wednesday night, they put on a show against the New Jersey Devils. Bedard was not alone in making an impact, though. Sam Lafferty left fans in awe in his own right.

Lafferty retrieved the puck in the neutral zone, carrying it in on goal. A Devils defender attempted to make a move on him. However, the veteran Chicago forward made an unreal move around the defender. And he caught goalie Jacob Markstrom out of position to score an incredible goal.

a Sam Lafferty Chicago Blackhawks goal🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/znI5CunJQ3 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lafferty's goal marked his first of the year, and the first of his latest tenure with Chicago. The veteran forward played 51 games for the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He was then traded to the Vancouver Canucks after the year. Vancouver traded him back to the Blackhawks before 2024-25, but he was flipped to the Buffalo Sabres shortly after the deal.

Unfortunately, Lafferty's goal was not enough to give the Blackhawks their fourth straight win. Chicago took the lead thanks to this goal. However, defenseman Simon Nemec took over. He scored the game-tying goal late in the third period. And he eventually won it for the Devils in overtime, completing a hat trick.

SIMON NEMEC HATTY FOR THE OT WINNER 🎩 FULL ICE PASS FROM MARKSTROM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LGj5iQXw9U — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 13, 2025

The Blackhawks fell to 8-5-4 after this loss. They remain in a three-way tie with the Utah Mammoth and Winnipeg Jets for third in the Central Division. Chicago can attempt to claim third place for itself on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.