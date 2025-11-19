The 2026 WNBA campaign remains mired in uncertainty amid ongoing negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, but the league and players association have at least cleared a pivotal checkpoint. The W's most recent proposal includes increased revenue sharing and a maximum salary of more than $1 million, per Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press, which would be available to more than one player on each team.

Those figures would be available to more than 180 players in the first year of the new deal and steadily increase over time. Progress is taking shape, but a lockout may still be unavoidable.

The two sides have been far apart when it comes to revenue sharing, so it is unclear if this offer will lead to a prompt resolution. The WNBA Players Association is seeking a much bigger piece of the pie than the one they have been getting, and if the owners do not meet this demand, increased salaries may not be enough to ink a new CBA before the extended Nov. 30 deadline.

Minnesota Lynx star and WNBPA Vice President Napheesa Collier has taken issue with the league denying Caitlin Clark and other rising stars the chance to earn more of what they are bringing into the W. The Indiana Fever sensation is a goldmine who has played a huge role in drawing new viewers to the product, and yet, she is set to make less than $86,000 next season.

Larger contracts can correct this issue, but the WNBPA wants to ensure that Clark and other marketable stars are fairly compensated via revenue sharing. It remains to be seen how the players will take this new proposal, but the wheels on these CBA talks appear to be moving in the right direction.