The Chicago Bears enter Week 12 leading the NFC North with their 7-3 record. But their playoff push is about to face a grueling schedule to end the regular season.

The Bears still have to play the Green Bay Packers twice as well as the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. Their Week 18 rematch against the Detroit Lions could come with major playoff implications.

Still, Chicago has gotten out to a great start. Things haven't been perfect, especially on the defensive side, but their record ultimately does the talking. It won't be an easy trek by any means, yet the Bears have set themselves up in a premier place to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Bears upcoming schedule rundown

With seven wins under their belt, the Bears may need just three or four more to make the playoffs. Only nine teams in the NFC have more than six wins. While Chicago will look to win every game they play, their hot start has given them a bit of a buffer. That doesn't mean their foot can come off of the gas.

When they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, there's a chance the team is without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers still have a scary defense and backup Mason Rudolph has shined at times, but things would certainly look different without Rodgers.

The Bears will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. Myles Garrett will provide a real test to Chicago's new-look offensive line. But if the Bears can't take of business, it's hard to envision the team seriously competing in the playoffs.

The Packers, Lions and 49ers all pose difficult matchups. Chicago will need to prove they can compete with the NFL's best to make it to the postseason. But all three come with flaws. Green Bay has struggled against inferior competition, Detroit hasn't been as explosive in their loss, San Francisco is severely injured.

Looking at it solely on paper, it may seem lopsided. It's certainly tougher competition to the first half of the season. But the Bears have prepared for this moment. As the team continues to gel under head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago won't been seen as much as an underdog as the year progresses. Even if some losses come, a 10-7 record might be enough to get them into the playoffs.

Reinforcements on the way

As the Bears prepare for their second-half stretch, a slew of defensive reinforcements are coming. Most notably, Chicago has opened up the 21-day practice window for Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson. He has been out since Week 2 after aggravating his groin injury. Johnson subsequently underwent core muscle surgery.

He was originally expected to miss the entire season. However, the fact his practice window has been opened shows his return is coming sooner rather than later. Having Johnson back on the field will give the Bears arguably their best defensive player back.

There hasn't been much news on fellow cornerback Kyler Gordon. But he has been out since Week 7 with a hamstring injury. Gordon is eligible to come off of IR in Week 12. His return may not be imminent like Johnson's, but unless Gordon is dealing with an unreported season-ending injury, he should be back at some point this season.

As should linebacker TJ Edwards. He recently underwent hand surgery and is dealing with a hamstring injury. However, the Bears haven't placed him on IR, instead making him a weekly inactive. That means Chicago believes he could make his return within four weeks.

Even with all the reinforcements, the Bears need to play much stronger defense down the stretch. But if that side of the ball can match the offense's heroics, Chicago would be an even scarier team.