If you aren't on the Cade Cunningham bandwagon yet, what are you waiting for?

With Cunningham leading the way, the Detroit Pistons have become the hottest team in the NBA right now with 10 straight victories. They put their winning streak on the line when they visited the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Tuesday.

The Pistons came out firing on all cylinders against the injury-stricken Hawks, erecting a double-digit lead at halftime, 67-54.

Cunningham returned to action after sitting out their last three games due to a hip issue. He picked up right where he left off, including making an end-to-end highlight in the third quarter. The 24-year-old guard stole the ball from Dyson Daniels and went downhill before twirling to the basket for the easy layup.

The Hawks simply had no answer for Cunningham on both ends.

Cunningham, who made the All-NBA Third Team last season, has been nothing but exceptional this campaign as he continues his ascent as one of the NBA's top-tier guys.

Before facing the Hawks, he was averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. His development as a well-rounded player is very notable, especially considering the concerns about his efficiency when he entered the NBA as the top overall pick in 2021.

Cunningham endured the Pistons' laughingstock years. He never complained and just kept on putting in the work, believing that they will have their breakthrough. That came last season, as Detroit qualified for the playoffs for the first time in five years.

As of writing, the Pistons are leading the Hawks by a slim margin in the fourth quarter.