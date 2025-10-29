The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to break through into playoff contention in 2025-26. Young stars Frank Nazar and Connor Bedard have been a big piece of that early in the season, with ten points from nine games. The Blackhawks hosted the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, and Connor Bedard's first career hat trick helped them pull away late.

HATS OFF TO CONNOR BEDARD🧢🧢🧢 pic.twitter.com/FDaDh048Nq — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bedard was the highly touted first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. After a historic World Junior Championship performance as a 17-year-old, he came in with the most hype of any prospect since Auston Matthews. After two years without a hat trick, the youngster potted his first three-goal game on Tuesday.

Nazar and Bedard have not been the only Blackhawks youngsters thriving to start the season. Spencer Knight led all NHL goalies in Goals Saved Above Expected, per MoneyPuck, coming into the game. A shaky second period against the Senators could change that, but the 25-year-old has shown flashes early this season.

Bedard now has six goals on the season and picked up his sixth assist of the season as well. The Blackhawks have begun to assemble a strong forward group around Bedard, but he needs to live up to the expectations to make the playoffs even remotely possible.

The Blackhawks head west for a six-game, 11-day road trip starting on Thursday. Bedard and Nazar have to bring this offensive punch with them for Chicago to keep pace in the loaded Western Conference. Games against the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks could determine playoff positioning down the line.