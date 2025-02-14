As the NHL comes to a standstill due to the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Dallas Stars have made a move to lock up a key player.

Sam Steel has signed a new two-year deal worth $2.1 million per season:

The 27-year-old Alberta native has 17 points this season for the Stars, including four goals and 13 assists. He's been an important player in Dallas on both ends of the ice.

“We are thrilled to extend Sam for the next two years,” GM Jim Nill said. “His versatility on both ends of the ice have proven to be a huge asset for our team. He is a player that we can count on to make a positive impact and do the little things that lead to wins.”

Steel is a physical player who isn't afraid to put his body on the line. He's been especially key on the power play for the Stars. Dallas signed him prior to the 2023-24 season after starting his career with the Minnesota Wild and the Anaheim Ducks. Steel added 24 points last season in 77 games and also tallied five points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars are looking to finally get over the hump in 2024-25 after losing in the Western Conference finals in back-to-back years. They're having another impressive campaign, sitting in second in the Central Division with a 35-18-2 record. On both ends of the ice, this is a top-10 team who should be dangerous come playoff time.

There's definitely no shortage of motivation either after coming so close to the Cup finals across the last two seasons. Injuries have piled up, but the Stars made a couple of nice moves recently acquiring Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. Dallas went into the 4 Nations break on fire, compiling a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 outings. We'll see if the Stars make any more acquisitions leading up to the deadline.