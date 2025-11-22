The Los Angeles Clippers earned a big 131-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. James Harden led the way with a massive performance, as he unbelievably broke the single-game franchise record.

Harden, who is 36 years old, ended the contest with a franchise-high 55 points. The Clippers announced it on social media with a rather excited post.

“JAMES HARDEN HAS THE MOST POINTS SCORED IN A SINGLE GAME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY.”

The 11-time All-Star ended the day with 55 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. He hit 17 field goals out of 26 shot attempts, with 10 of his makes being three-pointers. James Harden's 55-point performance officially ties him with Kobe Bryant for the third most 50-point games in league history (25), per Tomer Azarly.

“James Harden ties Kobe Bryant for most 50-point games in NBA history. He trails only Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.”

After the game ended, Harden shared a statement about his historic performance in leading the Clippers to their fifth win of the season. During the postgame interview, the veteran guard claimed that he was just trying to help his team win and said that “Basketball is life.”

“Just trying to find ways to win games,” said Harden. “It's gonna be every single night… Basketball is life.”

Saturday's game was James Harden's 15th of the season. He's been as efficient as ever, serving as one of the Clippers' main focal points on the offensive end. So far in the 2025-26 campaign, Harden is averaging 28.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the three-point line.