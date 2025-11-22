Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul confirmed the 2025-2026 NBA season would be his last, sparking a flurry of messages sent in his direction. Of them, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to send his close friend a heartfelt message.

Many fans kept a close eye on James' rumored retirement announcement, but Paul beat him to the punch. James posted his immediate reaction to the news on Instagram.

“POINT GOD!!!” James wrote, via Dan Woike of ‘The Athletic.' “Been a helluva ride. [Salute emoji]”

LeBron James salutes Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/P22L6uZdDC — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

James and Paul entered the 2025-2026 NBA season as the two oldest active players in the league. Both began opening weekend at 40, with James' birthday coming four months before Paul's.

James and Paul were never teammates throughout their 21 shared seasons in the league, but they have remained close friends for decades. The only occasions on which they teamed up were for the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, when they both suited up for Team USA.

The two players have always been competitive rivals, but they have never been directly pitted against one another. That changed when Paul decided to return to the Clippers in the offseason to directly oppose James' Lakers.

The two players have remained close friends regardless and have spent multiple offseaons together over the years.

Paul's impending retirement makes James the last man standing of the infamous ‘Banana Boat' crew. The four-man team, which also includes Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, earned the moniker after a vacation picture surfaced in 2015. Wade famously retired with the Miami Heat in 2019, while Anthony officially announced his career-ending decision in 2023.

Paul's decision to hang it up comes after 21 seasons in the NBA. James, who entered the league two years before him, is the only active player with more experience than him.