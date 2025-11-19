When Patrick Roy was a player, he was known for his elite goaltending and his hot temper. He has not let his emotions rise as the coach of the New York Islanders too many times, but he was beet-red on Tuesday. Video caught Roy screaming at Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen after a hit knocked Alexander Romanov out of the game.

Patrick Roy had some words for Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas bench following the hit. https://t.co/J2bruMXtNJ pic.twitter.com/7d1lbf8VYw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rantanen was ejected from the game with less than 30 seconds to go for boarding Romanov. The Stars forward shoved the Islanders defenseman from behind while far away from the boards. Romanov went crashing face-first into the boards, needing help to get off the ice. Rantanen was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding.

Roy spoke with the media about the hit after the game. “Patrick Roy called Mikko Rantanen's hit ‘disrespectful.' Knows Mikko Rantanen from their time in Colorado but that's what Roy was yelling at Rantanen from the bench. Roy tells media when a player sees the numbers, he should know not to do that,” Andrew Gross of Newsday reported. Rantanen's first nine NHL games were with Roy as the head coach in Colorado.

Roy had no update on Romanov, who is a key defender for the Islanders. He was helped off the ice and did not return.

The Islanders got the five-minute power play up by one goal with less than 30 seconds left. Then, they gave up a goal to Wyatt Johnston to tie the game as time expired. A review overturned the goal, citing goalie interference on Jason Robertson. The Islanders got the win, but not after a heart-pumping third period.

The Stars thought they tied the game with 0.1 seconds left, but the call was overturned due to goaltender interference 😱 pic.twitter.com/0iRcVW0WKk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2025

The Islanders are now 5-1 on their six-game road trip, with one more game against the Detroit Red Wings remaining. This is their second regulation win of the trip, with the first coming against the New York Rangers to start the stretch.